Barry Bennell: Ex-football coach sentenced for more sexual offences
- Published
Former football coach and serial paedophile Barry Bennell has been sentenced to four more years for abusing two young boys 30 years ago.
The former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout, also known as Richard Jones, has already been convicted of 52 child sexual offences.
He admitted a further nine offences in relation to the boys between 1979 and 1988 previously at Chester Crown Court.
The 66-year-old is currently serving a 30-year sentence.
Bennell appeared via videolink from HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.
Judge Patrick Thompson said the sentence would be served consecutively to his current prison term, meaning a total sentence of 34 years in custody, with an additional two years on licence.
The former football talent spotter was described as the "devil incarnate" by a judge after he was convicted in 2018 of abusing 12 boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1991.
Bennell was previously convicted of child abuse on three other occasions.
He received jail sentences in the UK and in the US in 1995, 1998 and 2015.