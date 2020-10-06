Flooded tracks cause rail travel disruption
Trains have been delayed across parts of Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Lancashire after heavy rain caused flooding on tracks.
Services between Wigan, Kirby and Southport, Blackpool and Manchester Airport, Manchester Victoria and Blackrod and Chorley and Adlington are affected.
Replacement buses are being organised along some routes.
A spokesman Northern said the deluge had made conditions "impossible".
The operator's regional director Chris Jackson, asked passengers to "please be patient" and allow extra time for journeys.
He said: "Unfortunately, because of the rising flood water, we are unable to run our usual services on several routes which is having a significant impact on our customers."
Network Rail said specialist teams were working to help bring water levels down "as quickly as possible".
