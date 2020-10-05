Queens Arms loses licence over after-hours stabbing
A pub has lost its licence after it was revealed staff treated the stabbing of a man there as a "minor scuffle" and did not call police or an ambulance.
The 20-year old victim was attacked on 6 September, an hour and 45 minutes after the Queens Arms in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, should have closed.
Greater Manchester Police only found out when the victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
They are now treating it as an attempted murder investigation.
The victim suffered serious injuries and is recovering from surgery at North Manchester General Hospital, a licensing hearing was told.
Police ordered a summary review of the pub's licence, which was initially suspended following a hearing on 9 September.
The meeting heard Ky Nguyen, who was named as licensee, had not been involved with the Queens Arms since February 2019 and had handed it over to a friend, meaning the pub had been operating unlicensed.
Licensing officer PC Alan Isherwood told the hearing: "It is clear an extremely serious crime has taken place at the premises and could very easily have resulted in a young man losing his life.
"The male that was there, who is claiming he's now the licensee which he isn't, tried to play the incident down and make out nothing had happened, and that it was just a minor scuffle."
Councillors agreed to strip the Queens Arms of its licence, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The attackers are still being hunted by detectives.