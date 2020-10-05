Murder arrests after man found dead in lake in Wigan
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found in a lake in Wigan.
The man, who has not been named but is believed to be in his late teens, was found at Scotsman's Flash just before 14:00 BST on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police are still at the scene and they are "keeping an open mind as the circumstances surrounding the man's death are established".
The male teenagers, aged 17, 18 and 19, remain in custody for questioning.