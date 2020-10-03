Covid: Bolton residents told not to be 'complacent' as pubs open
Officials in Bolton have warned residents not to become "complacent" as pubs and restaurants reopen.
Since 8 September, venues were limited to takeaways but from Saturday they can offer table service until 22:00.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move after data showed infections in the area had begun to fall.
In a joint statement, Bolton's council and NHS asked residents to observe social distancing "because it's clear to us that the virus hasn't gone away".
"Now's not the time to become complacent - we still have among the highest infection rates in the country, with numbers continuing to rise and are still on the government's red alert watch list.
"Sadly, our hospital is continuing to see a steady number of people needing treatment for the virus, including a growing number of patients requiring critical care.
"Even more regrettably, we have seen an increase in the number of Covid-related deaths."
The authorities urged people to observe measures such as keeping 2m apart, regularly washing hands and wearing face coverings.
"We know that you'll want to show your support to local businesses but if you do want to go out this weekend please follow the simple measures that can keep you, your families, friends and neighbours safe," the statement added.
'Thrown to lions'
The ban on people from different households meeting indoors remains across Greater Manchester, and hospitality venues continue to be subject to the national 22:00 curfew.
Earlier this week, Bolton Council leader David Greenhalgh said the area's hospitality sector had been "thrown to the lions" since extra restrictions were brought in on 8 September.
The new changes mean casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas will also be able to reopen.
The government announced businesses that had to close for three weeks because of the local restrictions could be eligible for grants of up to £1,500.
