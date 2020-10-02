Lockdown job loss: Dream employment for teenager Lydia Herbert
A teenager made redundant amid the Covid-19 crisis has been offered her dream job after devising a unique way to stand out to prospective employers.
Lydia Herbert spent two months applying for jobs, submitting 96 applications in a bid to find work.
Frustrated by the lack of response, the 19-year-old went to Stockport railway station during rush hour with a print-out QR code to her LinkedIn page.
Her efforts did not go unnoticed and caught the attention of her new boss.
"It was one of the best days ever," said Ms Herbert about the moment she was offered a job as a data analyst at DSG Financial Services Group.
Ms Herbert, who has high-functioning autism and cerebral palsy, which restricts the type of work she can do, was determined to find employment after being made redundant from a financial services firm.
But after 96 unsuccessful applications, she decided to take matters into her own hands, taking inspiration from fellow job hunter Trevor Walford, who handed out CVs at a railway station.
"I decided to put my own spin on it. Because of Covid I thought I would use a QR code to make it more hygienic," she said.
She later posted about her efforts on her LinkedIn page with the post accumulating 22,000 reactions within 11 days.
It was her LinkedIn post that caught the eye of her new employer, who invited her in for an interview before offering her the post.
"This has proven that anything can happen. It's always better to try than wonder what could have happened," she said.
Jenny Rothwell, chief operating officer at DSG, added: "We were on the hunt for an outstanding data analyst and her initiative and determination really stood out to us, so all the stars aligned."
