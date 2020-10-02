Alan Henning: Salford road named to honour international aid work
An "international distribution link" road is to be renamed in honour of aid worker Alan Henning, who travelled the world to help those "in desperate need", Salford's mayor has said.
Mr Henning, from Eccles, was delivering aid to Syria when he was killed by Islamic State militants in 2014.
Salford Western Gateway, which will become Alan Henning Way, is part of Port Salford on Manchester Ship Canal.
Paul Dennett said it was chosen as a link to Mr Henning's global aid work.
"As the port continues to grow, Alan Henning Way will become an even more important gateway to Salford," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"There is so much of Alan in that - a man who was a vital part of humanitarian aid missions and a man willing to give up his home comforts to travel internationally to distribute goods to families and children in desperate need."
He added that it would "be an honour to see his name on the signs".
The one-mile dual carriageway will be renamed once the final process of adoption, which is currently being worked through, has been completed and the road is in public ownership.
A petition signed by 2,000 people had called for the council to create a "fitting tribute" to the 47-year-old.
In 2016, a memorial garden was opened in honour of Mr Henning at the Eccles Recreation Ground.
