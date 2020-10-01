Coronavirus: Bolton virus measures realigned with wider region Published duration 42 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Reuters image caption Hospitality venues in Bolton will once again be able to welcome customers

Coronavirus restrictions in Bolton are to be brought back in line with the rest of Greater Manchester, the government has announced.

Measures introduced in early September limited pubs and restaurants to takeaway service only.

Now the hospitality sector will once again be able offer table service to customers, and open until 22:00.

Bolton Council said the changes would come into force from Saturday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move in a brief statement to Parliament after latest figures showed infections in the area had begun to fall.

There were 564 positive tests in the seven days up to 27 September, down from 674 the previous week.

Mr Hancock said he wanted to "pay tribute" to council leader David Greenhalgh for his "constructive support" throughout the period.

'Hospitality lifeline'

He said he was "delighted" with the move to ease the measures, adding the hospitality industry "finally has a lifeline".

The current ban on people from different households meeting indoors remains in all areas of Greater Manchester, and hospitality venues continue to be subject to the nartional 22:00 curfew.

Bolton Council said it was waiting on confirmation on whether casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres, and indoor play areas would remain closed.

The Department for Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.