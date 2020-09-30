Coronavirus: Bolton pubs and restaurants 'thrown to the lions' Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption Pubs and restaurants in Bolton have been limited to a takeaway service

Bolton's hospitality sector has been "thrown to the lions" by the government's coronavirus restrictions, the borough's Tory council leader said.

Extra measures in the town, brought in when it had the most cases in England, mean pubs and restaurants can only provide takeaways.

Councillor David Greenhalgh said "inequalities" in local restrictions were "breeding resentment" in the area.

The government said it "works closely" with local authorities on restrictions.

'Life savings'

As well as pubs and restaurants being limited to a takeaway service, all hospitality venues must close between the hours of 22:00 and 05:00 and businesses such as soft play areas, casinos and bowling alleys cannot open.

Mr Greenhalgh said since restrictions were brought in on 8 September, other boroughs had experienced higher infection rates but had not seen the same measures introduced.

He questioned whether the government understood there were "huge disparities" and "inequalities" in local interventions.

He said it was "unacceptable" and urged the government to take action.

"[There] are people who have put their life savings into business ventures that are successful but are just not now being allowed to operate," he said.

People in the area felt "forgotten" with many businesses on the "brink of bankruptcy", he said.

He said residents were continuing to visit pubs in surrounding boroughs, which remain open, and the measures had not stopped the spread of Covid-19.

Bolton recorded 595 new cases in the seven days to 26 September, the equivalent of 207 cases per 100,000 people, down from 222 per 100,000 in the seven days to 19 September.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it "worked closely" with local leaders and public health teams to make informed decisions on local interventions and "when necessary take swift targeted action to control the virus".