Manchester street brawl stabbing leaves man critically injured

image caption The attacks happened on Tuesday afternoon in Church Lane, Harpurhey

A man was critically injured when he was stabbed during a street brawl involving a number of people in Manchester.

The victim was attacked in the Harpurhey area on Tuesday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Police are also linking it to another attack on the same road in Church Lane, where another man sustained knife wounds.

Officers have yet to make any arrests and have appealed for information.

A spokesman said the first victim, aged in his 30s, was attacked at about 14:45 BST in Church Lane, where the second man, also in his 30s, was also injured and later presented himself at hospital.

"Inquiries so far have established that a group of individuals had been involved in an altercation," the spokesman said.

Det Insp Tony Platten said residents would see an increased police presence in the area.

"This kind of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and we're asking anyone with information to come forward to so we can find those responsible," he said.