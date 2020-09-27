Man charged with murder after Wythenshawe stabbing Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The stabbing happened in Royal Oak Road, Wythenshawe

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

Lee Knott, 45, was attacked while walking in Royal Oak Road, Wythenshawe, at about 17:10 BST on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tony Robertson, 19, of Atlow Drive, Wythenshawe has also been charged with threatening another in a public place with a bladed article. He remains in custody until a court hearing.