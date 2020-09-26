Longsight wedding venue shut after guests refuse to leave Published duration 59 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The gathering was at a venue in Stockport Road

A venue that held a wedding party with about 70 people has been shut after attendees refused to leave, police say.

The event was at a licensed premises in Stockport Road, Longsight on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

"Despite efforts from responding officers to engage with the organisers and encourage them to abandon the event, the party persisted and attendees initially refused to leave the venue," a police spokesperson said.

The organiser has been fined £10,000.

The premises will remain shut for at least seven days subject to review, police said.

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods at Manchester City Council, said: "For so many people to be congregating in this manner flies in the face of every single public health message we have been making for more than six months.

"It is deeply concerning that the owner allowed such a reckless event to take place."

Supt Chris Hill, from Greater Manchester Police, said there would be "zero tolerance" of such events.