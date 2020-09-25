Council acts against Manchester venues amid Covid-19 safety breaches Published duration 53 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Manzil banqueting hall was found to be hosing a party with about 65 people

A Manchester wedding venue has been shut down while live music and DJs have been banned at an Irish centre after both breached Covid-19 safety rules.

Manzil banqueting hall and restaurant and the Irish World Heritage Centre, both in Cheetham Hill, were found to be hosting events with dozens of people from mixed households.

Manzil has been closed until further notice, the city's council said.

The Irish centre has been barred from hosting functions.

Both venues have been approached by the BBC for a response.

A council spokesman said environmental health officers found Manzil had been hosting a wedding party attended by about 65 people including children.

Separate households were found to be mixing with no social distancing, including guests huddling together for photographs, with no attempts by staff to manage the behaviour.

The spokesman said after consideration "only full closure was considered appropriate."

Meanwhile The Irish World Heritage Centre cannot host functions until further notice and has been ordered not to have DJs, live bands or other live music performances.

Recorded music must be kept at background level.

image copyright Google image caption No live or recorded music will be allowed at the Irish centre

The action comes after groups of men were seen dancing, groups congregating and music being played so loud that normal conversation was impossible, the council said.

About 80 people were witnessed having a sit-down meal with no social distancing.

David Regan, director of public health for Manchester, said: "All premises have an urgent responsibility to ensure both that they have safe practices in place and that these are properly managed."

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods, said: "Gatherings between different households are simply not allowed in Manchester at the moment.