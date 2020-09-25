Plan for 750 homes on Trafford's former Kellogg's site approved Published duration 28 minutes ago

image copyright LDRS image caption The plan for the 120-acre site includes a park and office space

Council regeneration plans to build a primary school, hotel, leisure centre and 750 new homes next to Old Trafford Cricket Ground have been approved.

Trafford Council's plan for the site on Talbot Road, which it bought in 2017, also includes 200,00 sq ft (18,500 sq m) of offices.

Council planners gave it outline planning permission on Thursday.

Holding the meeting online, councillors passed it unanimously.

The council is working with developers Bruntwood Works on the site as part of its Civic Quarter Masterplan for the Old Trafford and Stretford area. It bought the plot for £12m back in September 2017, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The construction phase of the development, to be known as Lumina Village, is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.

Plans were first submitted in February and include a shared green space at the centre of the development, for residents and workers.

A public consultation was carried out last year on the plans, which cover a 120-acre site, including the town hall, Lancashire Cricket Club, the former Kellogg's factory site, the new University Academy 92 campus and stretching up to the A56/Chester Road and White City retail park.

Kellogg's moved from the Talbot Road site in 2017, relocating to Salford Quays.