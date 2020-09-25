Manchester Metropolitan University students forced into lockdown Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption About 1,700 students must self-isolate for 14 days

More than 1,500 Manchester university students have been forced to self-isolate "with immediate effect".

Up to 1,700 students will isolate for 14 days after 99 at Manchester Metropolitan University tested positive for Covid-19.

Students across Manchester have been urged to attend virtual freshers' events and avoid big parties.

Most parts of Greater Manchester are subject to stricter restrictions , after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Students in accommodation blocks at Birley campus and at Cambridge Halls are affected.

Manchester City Council said it was implementing a "local lockdown" to stop the transmission of the virus among students and prevent it getting into the wider community,

"The evidence so far suggests that transmission has been within the student community," it said.

A university spokesman said: "The safety of our staff and students, and our local community, is our top priority and we are fully supportive of the decision.

"Services such as wellbeing support and the library will remain available to our students online.

"Our security teams will increase patrols to support the lockdown and we will take disciplinary action against any students found to have breached requirements."

David Regan, public health director for Manchester, said: "An important part of Manchester's Local Response and Prevention Plan for coronavirus is to keep a close eye on the data and act swiftly and decisively where an outbreak is identified in order to contain the virus. That's what we've done here."

University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady said it was a "wholly predictable - and predicted catastrophe."

"There is no point encouraging students to come to university to self-isolate for a fortnight," she said.