UK's largest indoor arena plans approved for Manchester Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright OVG image caption The indoor venue will have a larger capacity than the existing arena in Manchester

A new £350m indoor arena will be built in Manchester after council planners approved the scheme.

The company behind the development said it would build a 23,500-capacity venue next to the Etihad Stadium.

Oak View Group (OVG), said Manchester was chosen for the arena because of its "iconic music, entertainment and sporting culture".

The firm that runs the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena said it was "wholly disappointed" by the decision.

Work on the privately-funded venue which is scheduled to open in 2023 is due to start in November, OVG said.

'By Manchester'

The council's planning committee approved the proposals on Thursday.

image copyright OVG image caption The indoor arena will host music, sports and entertainment events

Tim Leiweke, OVG's chief executive, said the development would create 3,350 construction jobs and a further 1,000 jobs when it opens.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the community for taking the time to listen to what we had to say and providing feedback that ensured this arena is of Manchester, for Manchester and by Manchester," he said.

The arena will hold 2,500 more people than the existing Manchester Arena, making it the largest in the UK.

The O2 Arena in London holds 20,000.

ASM Global, which runs Manchester Arena, said it was "wholly disappointed" by the planning approval claiming that "compelling evidence" showed there was "simply no market for a second major arena in Manchester".

It said it believed the second arena would "pull visitors, footfall and spend away from the city centre".