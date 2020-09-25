Manchester food van attack victim 'will come back stronger' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright David Kamson image caption David Kamson was reduced to tears when he discovered his food trailer had been torched

A man whose food van was torched in a suspected racist attack has said he "will come back stronger" after £70,000 was raised for him in two days.

David Kamson was reduced to tears when he discovered the remains of his Moston Suya food trailer in Moston, Manchester.

"When I saw the ashes I was devastated - my heart jumped," he said after Tuesday's attack.

Police said they were treating the fire as a "racially-aggravated" attack.

More than 6,700 people, including West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison, have donated to a Go Fund Me page set up on behalf of Mr Kamson on Wednesday.

Mr Kamson, 38, who is from Nigeria, moved to Manchester in 2017 and started his food business with donations from the Moston community.

image copyright David Kamson image caption David Kamson moved to Manchester in 2017 and started a food business with donations from the Moston community

He also cooks food for a number of homeless charities in the area and said he now planned to set up in a shop with the fundraising money.

Speaking about the attack on his van, Mr Kamson said: "I just started crying. It was just ashes, everything had gone after three years of hard work."

He added: "The person who did this is cruel but I will come back stronger. This community is my life, there is so much love here.

"The people of Moston have embraced me and supported my business - they helped me buy the van in the first place.

"Thank you to everyone for coming together, for restoring hope and my faith in humanity.

"I want to use the money to build a successful business and help the community."