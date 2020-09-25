Manchester United's Marcus Rashford thanks boy for 'being kind'
A seven-year-old boy has written a letter to footballer Marcus Rashford thanking him for helping "children through the hardest times".
Jack sent a note to the 22-year-old Manchester United forward, who is campaigning to fight child poverty.
"Because of you, we will donate more food to food banks... Can you please join Spurs?", Jack wrote.
Rashford shared the letter on Twitter, adding kindness "makes the world go round."
About 1.3m children in England were able to claim free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays, after Rashford successfully campaigned to extend the scheme.
He then formed a taskforce with some of the UK's biggest food brands to try to help reduce child food poverty.
Jack wrote to Rashford, thanking him for doing some "amazing things" and for being "thoutful" [sic].
"You make me want to help others and be a better person," the seven-year-old added.
The football shared the tweet, which has now had more than 55,000 likes.
He said: "Really made me smile tonight.
"Keep being kind. That's what makes the world go round."
