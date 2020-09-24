Three arrested after police stabbed and spat at in Oldham Published duration 3 minutes ago

image caption Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident

Three men have been arrested after a police officer was stabbed, two others were injured and a third was spat at.

The violence flared after police were called to break up a fight between two men on Fircroft Road in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.

The officers were then "turned upon" in Bankfield Drive, police said.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, while another was held on suspicion of obstructing police officers.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to hospital and needed stitches, police said, while the other two escaped with minor injuries.

image copyright Google image caption The officers were attacked at a house in Bankfield Drive

Supt Leon Jacobs said he was "disgusted" by the incident.

"This is unacceptable behaviour which we will not tolerate," he added.