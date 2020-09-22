Manchester Arena Inquiry: Relatives present pen portrait of Wendy Fawell Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

image copyright Family handout image caption Wendy Fawell "loved spending time with her family and friends," the inquiry heard

The family of a "loving mother" killed in the Manchester Arena bombing endured "double heartache" when her father died 11 months later.

Wendy Fawell, 50, died in the 2017 terror attack, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.

Her family told an inquiry into the bombing that the world is a different place without the mother of two.

Families are presenting "pen portraits" to the inquiry to give an insight into the lives of those who died.

Ms Fawell, a former primary school worker from Otley, West Yorkshire, was the "life and soul of the party" and "loved her role of being a mum", her family told the inquiry.

"She tried to mother everyone. She was just a nice and caring person that way," her family added.

The inquiry heard how "her father never got over her death when he passed away 11 months later".

"I like to think he's with her doing what he always did - looking after her," Ms Fawell's mother said.

"It's a different world now without Wendy."

The inquiry will also hear from the families of Saffie-Rose Roussos, Elaine McIver and Olivia Campbell-Hardy later.

image copyright Family handouts image caption Twenty two people were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing

It was set up to examine the background to the attack and the response of the emergency services.

The chairman will write a report and recommendations once all the evidence has been heard, which is expected to take up to six months.