Manchester Arena Inquiry: Relatives present pen portrait of Wendy Fawell
- Published
Related Topics
The family of a "loving mother" killed in the Manchester Arena bombing endured "double heartache" when her father died 11 months later.
Wendy Fawell, 50, died in the 2017 terror attack, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.
Her family told an inquiry into the bombing that the world is a different place without the mother of two.
Families are presenting "pen portraits" to the inquiry to give an insight into the lives of those who died.
Ms Fawell, a former primary school worker from Otley, West Yorkshire, was the "life and soul of the party" and "loved her role of being a mum", her family told the inquiry.
"She tried to mother everyone. She was just a nice and caring person that way," her family added.
The inquiry heard how "her father never got over her death when he passed away 11 months later".
"I like to think he's with her doing what he always did - looking after her," Ms Fawell's mother said.
"It's a different world now without Wendy."
The inquiry will also hear from the families of Saffie-Rose Roussos, Elaine McIver and Olivia Campbell-Hardy later.
The hearing was due to start in June, but was delayed by the trial of Salman Abedi's brother Hashem, who was jailed for at least 55 years for 22 murders on 20 August.
It was set up to examine the background to the attack and the response of the emergency services.
The chairman will write a report and recommendations once all the evidence has been heard, which is expected to take up to six months.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 20 hours ago
- Published
- 4 days ago
- Published
- 5 days ago
- Published
- 6 days ago
- Published
- 14 September
- Published
- 9 September
- Published
- 8 September
- Published
- 7 September
- Published
- 6 September