Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police officer Elaine McIver had 'lust for life' Published duration 31 minutes ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Elaine McIver has been described as a "pivotal part" of the family

The sister of police officer Elaine McIver has paid tribute to her "lust for life", adding that she "would hate to be remembered as a victim".

Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.

Det Con McIver, 43, was off-duty when she was killed in the attack.

Beginning the tribute, her sister Lynda said: "So how do you begin to talk about someone who was such a big part of your life?

"Well the thing is, you don't. You just can't.

"You just can't say in a period of time what somebody meant to you, and how much she loved us, and how much we loved her.

"So instead of saying something, as the old saying goes, a picture says a thousand words."

image copyright Family Handout image caption Elaine was a "very private person", but her family said they hoped a montage of photographs "would give a taste" of her character

Introducing a picture presentation from their family album of photographs, Lynda told the inquiry she hoped the images "would give a taste of the character Elaine was".

The montage of family pictures was accompanied by Clocks by Coldplay.

She said Elaine was a "very private person" and the family were unsure whether to do a pen portrait, but eventually decided they should.

"If anyone should say anything, it should be us, as her family."

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Det Con Elaine McIver moved to Titan, the north west regional organised crime unit, in 2013

Elaine McIver first joined Cheshire Constabulary as a special and became a regular officer in 1998.

She moved to Titan, the north west regional organised crime unit, in 2013.

Her older sister Lynda said she had a "lust for life" and added she was a "cheeky little girl from the minute she was born".

"She was very much loved and very much a massive, pivotal part of our family.

"She embraced life... and was just a joy to be around.

"She would hate to be remembered as a victim."

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Elaine was "just a joy to be around"