Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police officer Elaine McIver had 'lust for life'
- Published
The sister of police officer Elaine McIver has paid tribute to her "lust for life", adding that she "would hate to be remembered as a victim".
Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.
Det Con McIver, 43, was off-duty when she was killed in the attack.
Beginning the tribute, her sister Lynda said: "So how do you begin to talk about someone who was such a big part of your life?
"Well the thing is, you don't. You just can't.
"You just can't say in a period of time what somebody meant to you, and how much she loved us, and how much we loved her.
"So instead of saying something, as the old saying goes, a picture says a thousand words."
Introducing a picture presentation from their family album of photographs, Lynda told the inquiry she hoped the images "would give a taste of the character Elaine was".
The montage of family pictures was accompanied by Clocks by Coldplay.
She said Elaine was a "very private person" and the family were unsure whether to do a pen portrait, but eventually decided they should.
"If anyone should say anything, it should be us, as her family."
Elaine McIver first joined Cheshire Constabulary as a special and became a regular officer in 1998.
She moved to Titan, the north west regional organised crime unit, in 2013.
Her older sister Lynda said she had a "lust for life" and added she was a "cheeky little girl from the minute she was born".
"She was very much loved and very much a massive, pivotal part of our family.
"She embraced life... and was just a joy to be around.
"She would hate to be remembered as a victim."
