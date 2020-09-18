M60 crash: Motorcyclist dies after hitting stationary car at Denton Published duration 9 minutes ago

A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a stationary car on a motorway.

The Honda bike hit a Skoda Fabia at about 11:20 BST on Thursday near Junction 24 of the M60 at Denton, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man in his 60s was taken to hospital but later died.

Appealing for information, Sgt Marie Eldred said officers wanted to speak to "the driver of a blue HGV" who was believed to have footage of the crash.

No arrests have been made in relation to the man's death.