Coronavirus: New restrictions in North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire

Tighter restrictions will come into force in Lancashire, Merseyside, parts of the Midlands and West Yorkshire after significant increases in Covid-19 cases, the government has said.

The new rules ban separate households from meeting each other at home or in private gardens.

Pubs and restaurants must also shut early in parts of Lancashire and Merseyside.

The measures will come into force from Tuesday.

The government said Lancashire (excluding Blackpool), Merseyside, Warrington and Halton had been escalated to "areas of intervention" after a "major increase" in cases.

Here, residents will not be allowed to socialise outside their households in homes and gardens, hospitality will be restricted to table service only and pubs and restaurants will have to shut between 22:00 and 05:00.

Residents are also advised only to use public transport for "essential purposes".

They are also asked to avoid attending amateur or semi-professional sports events as spectators.

New restrictions are also being put in place in Wolverhampton; Oadby and Wigston in Leicestershire, and all parts of Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale.

Residents will not be allowed to socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens.

Some areas of West Yorkshire had already been subject to restrictions put in place at the start of August but they were eased. They are now subject to these new restrictions.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Merseyside with Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens and Warrington in the top 12 worst affected areas of the country, according to the latest seven-day figures.