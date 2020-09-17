Manchester Arena Inquiry: Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford 'made for each other' Published duration 12 minutes ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford were "completely their best when together", said their families

The families of teenage couple Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford have spoken of how the two were "made for each other" and had "so much hope for their lives together".

Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.

Liam's mother Caroline Curry and Chloe's parents, Lisa and Mark Rutherford, described the "love story" between the South Shields teenagers.

Several photographs of the couple were played on a slideshow, documenting their time together.

Mrs Curry spoke of her 19-year-old son being a "fine cricket player", and an avid cyclist who also loved to ski.

Attending cricket clubs from the age of six, Liam became friends with a boy called Scott Rutherford, who brought his sister Chloe for support.

image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT image caption Caroline Curry said her son Liam was a "beautiful boy, inside and out"

"Liam noticed her across a crowded room," his mother said.

Chloe and Liam began chatting online, in what his mother described as "the QWERTY keyboard of love".

"They then fell head over heels in love," she said.

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Chloe had begun a travel tourism apprenticeship, while Liam had dreams of being a police officer

"Chloe and Liam were made for each other - just completely at their best when they were together."

Liam had dreams of working as a police officer, while Chloe had started a travel tourism apprenticeship.

"Liam took everything in his stride and was laid back as ever," his mother added.

Chloe's father, Mark, said he "loved how our daughter had found herself a real young gentleman".

"He looked after her with such care and love, always putting her first in all they did together."

Chloe, he said, grew up to be a "gorgeous young lady", with "her life ahead of her".

She had "long hair, like candyfloss", which is where her nickname "Flossy" came from.

He said his 17-year-old daughter "had such a musical ear", and had a "secret passion" for writing music.

"No doubt Liam was at the forefront of her mind when she was being creative," her father said.

"A real English rose, with blonde hair and the most amazing blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room and bring the sunshine out."

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Chloe's father said his daughter's smile could "light up a room and bring the sunshine out"

In March 2017, just months before the Manchester arena attack, Liam's father passed away.

Mrs Curry told the inquiry: "Only eight weeks after the loss of his dad, evil ripped out our families' hearts and stole our baby boy.

"There are not enough words in the world to describe the pain I now feel. An unbearable pain that has no ending.

Chloe's mum described her grief as "a searing pain that won't ever recover".

She added: "Liam had Chloe at his side following the death of his dad. She was his rock. Their love for each other was getting stronger and stronger.

"How do you make the world turn again? How do you mend our shattered hearts? The truth is you can't," she told the inquiry.

"They brought so much joy to our lives, and now so much grief today.

"Just for today, we have been sharing the love story - the story about two bairns who fell in love.

"Two beautiful young people with so much love in their hearts, and so much hope for their lives together.

"They wanted to be together forever, and now they are".