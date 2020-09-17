A34 Cheshire crash: Three men arrested over biker's death Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption One man died and a second man was injured in the crash on the A34 Handforth Dean bypass

Three men have been arrested over a collision involving two cars and two motorbikes, which resulted in the death of one of the bikers.

The crash on the A34 Handforth bypass happened at 22:00 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Police said.

Officers said a motorcyclist, aged 34, from Bradford, died at the scene. The other biker, 32, also from Bradford, was taken to hospital with injuries.

Three men were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 28-year-old man from Cheadle, Stockport, and two men, aged 23 and 29, from Bradford, have since been released under investigation.

They were travelling in the cars and were not believed to be hurt, officers said.

'Travelling in convoy'

Cheshire Police said the collision happened near Wilmslow, close to the Handforth Dean Retail Park.

One of the bikers sustained fatal injuries and the other was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as stable. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Sgt Andy Dennison, of Cheshire Police, said: "Initial enquiries suggests those involved in the collision were potentially travelling in convoy and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles prior to the incident.

"The same goes for anyone with any video footage which may aid the investigation."

