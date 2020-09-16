Manchester Arena Inquiry: Georgina Callander a 'lovely soul' Published duration 28 minutes ago

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Georgina Callander was "a lovely soul", said her mother

The mother of Georgina Callander said her daughter was "one in many millions" and "my whole world".

Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.

Delivering a powerful tribute by video, Lesley Callander said she would have attended the hearing in person but ever since the attack she "could not bear" to be in Manchester.

Alongside a painting of her 18-year-old daughter dressed in her favourite colour yellow, her mother described her as an "extremely caring person with a lovely soul" who offered an "abundance of hugs for everyone".

"She was like a beautiful melody who lit up the room with her famous smile," she said.

"She was so funny; I miss our girlie chats."

The Ariana Grande "massive superfan" from Tarleton, Lancashire had passed a social care course at college and had been accepted on to a course at Edge Hill University to study paediatrics.

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Georgina Callander shared a love of Marvel comics with her older brothers Daniel and Harry

Her mother said she was passionate about music and Disney films as well as the colour yellow, joking she hardly took her yellow coat off.

Ms Callander spoke of her "unbearable pain" as she relived holding Georgina in her arms during her final moments.

She said it had been a "daily living nightmare" since the "senseless and pointless" murder of her "beautiful, innocent daughter".

"I find it excruciatingly hard to live without Georgina. I'm nothing without my Georgina. I wish it would have been me and not her."

She added: "My heart is shattered."

'Infectious'

Her older brothers, Daniel and Harry, also paid tribute in a statement to their "geeky" sister who shared their interest in Marvel comics.

"She was like a ray of sunshine on the darkest of days," said Daniel.

"It was infectious how she made you feel."

Harry said: "The one grievance that stains me the most is the life she will never ever get to experience."