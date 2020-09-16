Coronavirus tests: Bolton NHS Trust plea as 100 turn up at A&E Published duration 39 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Reuters image caption Test centres in Bolton have seen long queues as people try to get tested

More than 100 people turned up at an A&E asking for Covid-19 tests, sparking a plea from a hospital trust for anyone who is not seriously ill to stay away.

Bolton NHS Trust said dozens of people went to Royal Bolton Hospital because they could not get into test centres.

Chairwoman Prof Donna Hall said it showed a "lack of a cohesive strategy" in the government's "failing" approach.

The government said NHS Test and Trace was "working" but was also dealing with people without symptoms taking tests

Bolton has the highest infection rate in England with 196 cases per 100,000 people recorded on Saturday.

The total number of cases rose from 401 on 5 September to 564 a week later.

image copyright Reuters image caption The government said people who were not eligible were requesting tests

The trust's medical director Dr Francis Andrews said people should only go to hospital if they are "extremely unwell or referred by your GP".

"We are extremely busy in our emergency department as a result of this increase," he said.

"Only attend this department if you have experienced a life-threatening accident or illness and need urgent medical attention."

Prof Hall said the situation now was different to March when they had extra staff drafted in and were not expected to continue with planned operations.

"This failure of the test-and-trace system is placing huge pressure on the NHS and social care," she said.

"We had 100 people in our accident and emergency unit.

"We've now got 30 people who are Covid-positive and we've got five people in our high-dependency unit so this virus is not going away.

"I've felt that there has been a real lack of a cohesive strategy for the whole containment of Covid-19 and for test and trace."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said NHS Test and Trace was "working", adding the system was "processing a million tests a week, but we are seeing significant demand for tests, including from people who do not have symptoms and are not otherwise eligible".

He said anyone with an appointment would not be turned away, and new booking slots and home testing kits were being made available daily.