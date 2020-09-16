Manchester Arena Inquiry: Angelika and Marcin Klis were 'soulmates' Published duration 52 minutes ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

media caption "We haven't just lost our parents... we have lost our best friends and protectors."

Marcin and Angelika Klis were "soulmates" and shared a love "we should all aspire for in life", their children have said

In a statement read out by their legal representative, the couple's daughters Aleksandra and Patrycja told the inquiry how they had not "just lost our parents but we have lost our best friends and protectors".

Marcin, 42, and Angelika, 39, were waiting to pick up their daughters in the foyer of the arena when the explosion happened.

A photograph of the smiling couple, taken on the evening of the bombing in Manchester city centre, was displayed on the screen as the statement was read out.

Their daughters, who were watching the proceedings remotely, recalled how their parents "did everything in their power to ensure we had everything we wanted and more".

"They would always put our needs before their own," their daughters said.

"Every few weeks they planned a family day because spending time with us is what made them happy."

The couple, who lived in York, grew up in Poland and "fell in love" after meeting in the early 1990s, their daughters said.

Marcin, who had worked as a taxi driver for the past five years, moved to England in 2004 followed by his wife and children in 2007.

Angelika went on to work as a customer services assistant.

The bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people

The daughters added: "Mum and dad's love was incredibly strong. Something we should all aspire for in life.

"They were so in love, as if they were teenagers without a care in the world. But most of all they were happy.

"They were soulmates and they didn't want to be without each other."

Their daughters told the inquiry how their "lives have completely changed," since the bombing, adding "it is now just the two of us".

"We are completely devastated by what has happened.

"We think of our parents all the time - they are never out of our thoughts."