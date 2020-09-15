Manchester Arena Inquiry: Relatives present 'pen portraits' for second day Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright Family handouts image caption The bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people

The family of a 15-year-old girl killed in the Manchester Arena bombing have shared how their "hearts have been shattered into a million pieces".

The loved ones of Megan Hurley presented a "pen portrait" of their "amazing girl" during the second week of the inquiry into the 2017 attack.

The portraits give each family the chance to present an insight into the lives of those who died.

Twenty-two people died when a bomb was detonated as people left the arena.

A slideshow of photographs documenting Megan's life were displayed on screen at Manchester Magistrates' Court as the family's lawyer read out words from her loved ones.

image copyright Family handout image caption Megan Hurley, from Liverpool, was 15 when she was killed in the attack

"Since the horrendous day in May 2017 our lives have been ruined for forever," her family wrote in their statement.

"Our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces. The pain we feel day in and day out, year upon year.

"Losing Megan has left an enormous and irreparable void in our lives. We miss you more than words can say, Megan.

"You will forever be our beautiful beauty queen."

Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, also presented a "pen portrait" to the inquiry.

She said the 29-year-old, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, had "the most incredible passion for life" and an "energy that was exhausting at times" living at "100 miles an hour".

"He had this catching charisma about him," she said. "Everybody just loved him."

"He was proud of who he was, he believed in who he was."

She said his loss left "this absolutely massive, gaping hole inside my soul."

image copyright Family handout image caption Martyn Hett was due to fly to America for the trip of a lifetime two days after the bombing

The inquiry comes more than three years after the bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, which left hundreds more injured.

The commemorative hearings are expected to conclude on 23 September.

The inquiry was set up to examine the background to the attack and the response of the emergency services.

Its chairman, Sir John Saunders, will make a report and recommendations once all the evidence has been heard, which is expected to take up to six months.