Walkden fire: Two in court over mother's arson murder Published duration 31 minutes ago

image copyright GMP/PA image caption Michelle Pearson died on 25 August - 20 months after her children were killed in an arson attack

Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering a mother who died nearly two years after her four children were killed in a fire.

Michelle Pearson, 37, died 20 months after the blaze at her home in Walkden, Greater Manchester, in December 2017.

Zak Bolland, 26, and David Worrall, 28, appeared at Manchester Crown' Court by videolink from separate prisons.

They were remanded until 18 December along with Courtney Brierley, 23, who is accused of manslaughter.

Mrs Pearson died in August last year as a result of injuries she sustained in the fire at her home in Jackson Street which also claimed the lives of Demi, 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and Lia, aged three.

image copyright AFP image caption Ms Pearson's children Brandon, Lacie, Demi and Lia were all killed in the blaze

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk