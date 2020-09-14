Manchester Arena Inquiry: Martyn Hett's 'memory will shine brightly forever Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Martyn Hett's "life was so vibrant, so full of energy"

Martyn Hett crammed more into his 29 years than most people do in a lifetime. These are the touching words of his father Paul Hett during an emotional "pen portrait" to his "amazing son".

Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.

A video montage comprising of clips of Martyn with his friends and family was played to the inquiry.

"Martyn made many hilarious videos enjoyed by people all over the world," Mr Hett said. "We hope this one is up to his very high standards."

His father remembers how Martyn, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, showcased a love for acting and performing from an early age, adding his "life was so vibrant, so full of energy".

"How would I describe Martyn's personality in one simple word - fun. He had the most wicked sense of humour," Mr Hett said.

image copyright Family handout image caption Martyn Hett, pictured centre, "lit up everyone around him"

Social media manager Martyn, who had a picture of Deirdre Barlow in prison tattooed on his leg, was a "Coronation Street super fan" with many of the cast attending his funeral.

"Ironically, sadly, this was one of the main reasons we were able to identify Martyn so soon after the tragedy - after all who else would have such a tattoo," Mr Hett told the inquiry.

Martyn had a growing social media following and had appeared on TV a number of times, including on shows such as Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers.

"The message from that play is very clear. In your life you should just go for it. Just do it and don't leave anything out," Mr Hett added.

"This is the way Martyn lived his life and we should all be more like Martyn."

image copyright Martyn Hett / Facebook image caption Martyn Hett "touched so many people in his short life and his memory will shine brightly forever"

Two days after the bombing, Martyn was due to fly to America for an eight-week holiday after spending two years saving for the trip.

"Martyn's future was so bright. He had just been promoted at work and was ready to go on the holiday of a lifetime - this was cruel beyond belief."

"Due to Martyn's huge social media following, we have been asked many, many times by people 'is Martyn Hett your son?'.

"And we reply with all the pride in the world 'yes - Martyn is our son'," his father added.

His older brother Dan joked that "as a kid I'm sure I would have light-heartedly described Martyn as my idiot brother and as an adult I suppose I did as well".

"We were a good example of how two kids can be brought up together and be very close but as people still be worlds apart - not that I ever saw this as a bad thing at all," he added.

"He was by far and away the most confident of all three of us - he was the loudest, he was the showman, he was the centre of attention at all times."

He added "explaining to my sons that Uncle Martyn had died was an extremely difficult thing to do" but he hoped to instil in his children "the overwhelming positive influence Martyn had on all of us".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk