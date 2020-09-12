Coronavirus: Bolton firms punished for rules breach Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Reuters image caption Extra rules came into force in Bolton after it recorded the highest cases in England

Four takeaways have been fined and a hair salon shut for breaking Covid-19 rules in Bolton, officials say.

Workers at a hair salon in Horwich were not wearing face coverings and distancing was not in place, the council said.

The local authority added that it had also fined the takeaways £100 each for operating after 22:00 BST.

The salon will "remain closed indefinitely until Bolton Council is satisfied improvements have been made", according to a statement issued with Greater Manchester Police.

LA Pizza on Crompton Way, Grillicious on Tonge Moor Road, Allens Fried Chicken on Chorley Old Road and Pizza Corner on Higher Market Street were all fined.

image copyright Reuters image caption People have been queue for tests in Bolton following a rise in cases

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there were 120 cases per 100,000 in Bolton, which had already been under tighter rules since July.

He said: "The rise in cases in Bolton is partly due to socialising by people in their 20s and 30s.

"Through our contact tracing system, we've identified a number of pubs at which the virus has spread significantly."

The new rules mean:

Restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs can provide takeaways only

All venues, including takeaways, must close from 22:00 to 05:00

A ban on residents socialising with those outside their household or support bubble, indoors or outdoors

The council has previously closed a vape shop and a restaurant.

Councillor Hilary Fairclough said officials would continue to do spot checks, adding they would have "a zero-tolerance approach to those who flout the restrictions".

Det Ch Insp Steph Parker said: "While I thank the majority of the public and business owners for the sacrifices they have to make, there are a minority who are still not heeding the message."

The council also apologised after a firm that was supposed to run a local testing site, due to open on Saturday, "failed to turn up".

The site was eventually opened after local officials and police stepped in, a council spokesman said, adding that the authority was "working with the government and their partners to find out what has happened".