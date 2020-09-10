Coronavirus: Shopper who refused to wear mask fined twice in one day Published duration 33 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption Face masks are mandatory inside all shops in the UK

A woman has been fined twice in one day for failing to wear a face mask during a trip to the supermarket.

Police officers said they handed her a free mask as she entered the shop in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday.

But she refused it and, because she did not have a valid exemption , was issued with a £100 penalty.

When she was again spotted without a mask a short time later she was given the second fine.

Rochdale has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infection in England, with figures up to 6 September showing cases have risen to 63 per 100,000 people.

Greater Manchester Police said officers on daily patrols had been handing out masks in supermarkets as part of a council scheme.