Michelle Pearson: Two men charged with arson mum's murder Published duration 53 minutes ago

image copyright GMP/PA image caption Michelle Pearson died on 25 August - 20 months after her children were killed in an arson attack

Two men have been charged with the murder of a mother in an arson attack which also killed four of her children.

Michelle Pearson, 37, died almost two years after the blaze at her home in Walkden, Greater Manchester, in December 2017.

Zak Bolland, 26, and David Worrall, 28, are due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 15 September.

Courtney Brierley, 23, will also appear accused of manslaughter.

Mrs Pearson died on 25 August 2019 as a result of the fire in Jackson Street which also claimed the lives of Demi 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and Lia, aged three.