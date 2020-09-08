Coronavirus: 'Disappointment' at new Bolton virus measures Published duration 12 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Reuters image caption A Covid-19 drive-through testing facility has opened in Bolton

People in Bolton have spoken of their "shock" and "disappointment" at the new coronavirus restrictions.

All hospitality venues will close between 22:00 BST and 05:00 each day.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock blamed some pubs for spreading the virus in the Greater Manchester town which now has "the highest case rate in the country."

Nasser Herez, 59, who runs Yummies Kebab & Curry House blamed "drunk young people".

"I have seen lots of drunk young people, hugging with no social distancing," he said.

"It is sad it has come to this and I'll lose a lot of money because of this.

"But if that's what we need to do, then that's what I'll do.

"We need to follow the rules to get rid of this terrible virus.

"Losing even one person is too much."

image copyright Reuters image caption People have been queuing for coronavirus tests in Bolton

Local resident David Ellis, 72, said: "It's a massive disappointment and shame for the town.

"A lot of people just are not taking this seriously and now it's come to this."

image copyright Google image caption The Elephant & Castle pub will close during the tougher restrictions

Manager of The Elephant & Castle Steve Coyle said: "We are disappointed but not surprised.

"We are not going to operate as a takeaway so we are just going to close - probably for a few weeks.

"We had all the measures in place including track and trace, social distancing and taking staff temperatures three times a day.

"But we could see we were swimming against the tide."

Hilary Martin, who owns Earthlings cafe, said: "I'm in shock. I've only just heard.

"I don't know whether we are going to stay open as a takeaway or what this will mean for us.

"But this is the last thing we needed after all the hits we've taken in the last few months."

