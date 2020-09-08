Coronavirus: Businesses reopen as restrictions lifted Published duration 57 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

Gym owner Nick Talbot said he was delighted to be "back doing what I do best"

Coronavirus restrictions have been eased in northern England allowing more businesses to reopen except in Bolton where there has been a rise in cases.

Soft play centres, bowling alleys, gyms and casinos are able to open again in parts of Lancashire, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.

Beauty salons can also begin close contact treatments such as facials.

The owner of a gym in Blackburn, Lancashire, has described his "unbelievable relief" and "excitement" at being allowed to reopen after six months.

Beauty salon owner Sam Marshall said it was a "fantastic day" to get back to doing facials

"I am finally back doing what I do best," said Nick Talbot, owner of The FitMill.

He said he feared he would lose his gym if it did not happen soon - or his members had not "stuck with me" and continued paying fees through lockdown.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Sam Marshall, who owns the Beauty Guru in Salford, said it has been a "rollercoaster" waiting for the go ahead but it was a "fantastic day" to be able to resume treatments such as facials, brows and lip waxing.

"As far as I was concerned we were safe when hairdressers were safe," she said.

The salon owner said she had had a number of "disappointed" and "confused" clients waiting for close contact treatments while her business had really struggled financially.

"It has been really unfair but from today it's all looking good."

'Safe venue'

In Manchester Soteris Scholarios, manager of the £8m Napoleons Casino, has feelings of anticipation and apprehension as the new city casino and restaurant prepares for its grand opening later this month.

It is the Sheffield-based parent company A and S Leisure's first venture over the Pennines.

"Lockdown had slowed down the building work especially as we couldn't get some of the building supplies we needed," he said.

"But we are on schedule to open as we originally planned. I am excited but we know it may not be easy."

The establishment aims to be Covid-19 compliant with sanitising stations, screening, food and drinks only served at tables and individual bookings confined to two households.

Mr Scholarios said: "We are hoping people will be attracted to the city centre and part of cur concern is to make sure it is a safe venue for our staff and customers."