Image copyright Family handouts Image caption The bombing after an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people and injured hundreds more

The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena terror attack "will leave no stone unturned", a court has heard.

Proceedings are now under way at Manchester Magistrates' Court, less than a mile from where the bombing happened on 22 May 2017.

The hearing began with Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, reading the names of the 22 people who died.

"What happened that night was the most devastating terrorist attack in the UK for many years," he said.

"The inquiry will leave no stone unturned," he added.

'Establishing the truth'

Families, lawyers and chairman of the inquiry Sir John Saunders, a retired High Court judge, stood with heads bowed for a minute's silence before Mr Greaney's opening.

Formally opening the inquiry, Sir John said "this is an exercise in establishing the truth".

"If I conclude things went wrong then I shall say so, but we are not looking for scapegoats. We are searching for the truth," he said.

"The explosion killed 22 people, including children, the youngest was eight years old.

"Salman Abedi blew himself up in the explosion but he intended as many people as possible would die with him."

Sir John added that some evidence must be heard in secret to prevent further similar terrorist attacks.

The hearing comes more than three years after Salman Abedi set off a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing himself and 22 others.

Following a trial, a jury found Hashem Abedi guilty of helping his older sibling to plan the atrocity that left hundreds more injured.

He was jailed for at least 55 years on 20 August for the 22 murders.

Inquiry chairman Sir John will make a report and recommendations once all the evidence has been heard by the inquiry, which is expected to take up to six months.

