The attack happened in Honey Street, Cheetham Hill

A man is critically ill in hospital after being stabbed several times.

The 20-year-old man was attacked shortly after midnight in Honey Street, Cheetham Hill, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers said they were called after the victim was taken to hospital by two men who left before police could arrive.

No-one has been arrested but police appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

