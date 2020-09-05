Image copyright PA Media Image caption Bolton residents are asked not to mix or use public transport unless absolutely necessary

Tougher measures are being introduced in Bolton in an effort to stop coronavirus cases rising and prevent a full local lockdown.

The infection rate in the area has risen to 99 cases per 100,000 people per week - the highest in England.

Those aged between 18 and 49 account for more than 90% of cases.

Announcing new measures affecting transport and social mixing, council bosses pleaded for "everyone in Bolton to play their part".

Residents have been asked to only use public transport for essential purposes, which means travel to education, work, and essential matters such as hospital appointments.

People have also been told not to mix with other households in any setting indoors or outdoors anywhere, except in their support bubble.

In a joint statement, council leader David Greenhalgh and chief executive Tony Oakham said: "It has been a tough period for individuals, families and businesses but we don't want to throw away all our hard work by allowing the infection rate to rise even higher.

"Now, more than ever, we need everyone in Bolton to play their part.

"Nobody wants these restrictions to remain a moment longer than necessary and we believe these new measures will keep everyone safe and help avoid a full lockdown in Bolton."

Dr Helen Lowey, director of Public Health for Bolton Council, said: "We are carrying out extra testing including giving out home testing kits, and are carrying out extra site visits to support businesses to be Covid secure, and carrying out enforcement where necessary.

"Evidence from Oldham and Blackburn shows stopping households mixing works."

Bolton's move comes as other parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire move out of stricter lockdown measures.

