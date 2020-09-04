Image copyright PA Media Image caption Casinos are among the businesses that can reopen from Tuesday

A host of businesses including soft play centres, bowling alleys and casinos can finally reopen across the north of England from Tuesday.

Extra Covid-19 restrictions imposed on Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire are being eased.

It means skating rinks, conference centres and exhibition halls can also resume, with the exception of Bolton - where the infection rate remains high.

The easing brings the north in line with changes in the rest of England.

The relaxation of measures also applies to socially-distanced indoor shows and close-contact services such as beauty treatment facials.

However, a ban on people from different households meeting indoors remains in some areas.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was glad to make the changes "because local lockdowns are working to control the virus".

"We are seeing improvements in the rates of infection thanks to the huge efforts made by local communities and authorities working alongside our effective test and trace system," he added.

Stricter lockdown rules were imposed on Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire in July amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

But these tightened measures are under constant review and certain areas have seen restrictions eased in recent weeks, while others have seen stricter rules introduced.

Under the latest changes to the restrictions, every pool, gym and sports facility will now be able to open across the country from Tuesday.

Indoor swimming pools, including water parks, indoor fitness and dance studios, indoor gyms and sports courts and facilities will also be able to open in Leicester and the remaining parts of Blackburn with Darwen and Bradford.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk