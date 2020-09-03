Partington axe attack: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder following an axe attack in Partington, Greater Manchester.
Ryan Lowry, 36, was killed by an axe-wielding attacker on Moss Lane just before midnight on 27 February, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 32-year-old man, from Partington, was charged with murder and appeared before Manchester Crown Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court for a hearing on 4 January 2021.
