Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Moss Lane in Partington

A man has been charged with murder following an axe attack in Partington, Greater Manchester.

Ryan Lowry, 36, was killed by an axe-wielding attacker on Moss Lane just before midnight on 27 February, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 32-year-old man, from Partington, was charged with murder and appeared before Manchester Crown Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court for a hearing on 4 January 2021.

