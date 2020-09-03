Image copyright GMP Image caption Liam Wilson was driving at almost three times the speed limit

An unlicensed driver who killed a 13-year-old boy after losing control on a blind bend has been jailed.

Liam Wilson, 21, was doing 58mph (93km/h) on a 20mph road when he hit Jack Worwood in a £250 Jaguar car he had bought just three days earlier.

The teenager had been on the phone to his grandmother while walking along Old Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, near Wigan, at the time of the 7 July crash.

Wilson, of Livingstone Street in the town, was jailed for four years.

He had previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Bolton Crown Court.

Judge Graeme Smith told him: "The main cause of this collision was your greatly excessive speed. You should never have been driving in the first place."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jack Worwood was described by his parents as a "funny, clever boy" who exceptional at maths

The court heard Wilson, who only had a provisional licence at the time, had first ploughed into parked cars before hitting Jack, who was walking to meet friends to play football.

He died in the arms of his parents Andrew and Catherine Worwood a day later in hospital after they were told his injuries were not survivable.

The court heard Wilson, who had been in trouble with police since the age of 10 with 14 previous convictions, ran off but was arrested the next day.

Rob Hall, prosecuting, said he had been under investigation for a street brawl at the time and had to MOT or insurance for the old style Jaguar X type vehicle.

Neil Ronan, mitigating, said Wilson, who has learning difficulties, had an "appalling" upbringing, with a heroin addict mother, who died last week, and no one to curtail his wayward behaviour.

Victim impact statements from Jack's parents said their son, who had a brother and sister, was exceptional at maths and had his heart set on going to university to become an accountant.

Mr Worwood described his son as an "amazing, funny, clever boy" and said he "felt numb, empty, physically sick" as doctors tried to save him.

A statement from his wife read: "I don't think I will ever heal from this. He killed my son and left him for dead."

