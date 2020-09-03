Image copyright David Newton/ Geograph UK Image caption Philip Ellis will now be placed on the police barred list

A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after hitting a man on his head with his baton during his arrest, said the police watchdog.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Philip Ellis has been dismissed after a misconduct hearing found he used excessive force.

A 23-year-old man needed hospital treatment after the incident outside a pub in Manchester in October 2016.

Mr Ellis "behaved recklessly", said the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A GMP misconduct hearing found he breached standards of professional behaviour relating to the use of force after a disturbance at Deansgate Locks and that gross misconduct was proven.

The hearing was held following an IOPC investigation.

"Police officers are trained to deal with challenging situations and should only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable," IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said.

"Having considered all of the evidence we gathered during our investigation, the panel decided PC Ellis had behaved recklessly and his actions put people at risk."

The IOPC said when it concluded its investigation in March 2017 it referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided the evidence did not support a criminal prosecution.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "Complaints made by members of the public are thoroughly investigated by GMP's Professional Standards Branch and, when appropriate, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"At a misconduct hearing yesterday, the officer was dismissed after the panel concluded he had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force."

PC Ellis will now be placed on the police barred list.

