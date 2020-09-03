Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The victim was forced into a Mercedes-Benz Vito van, say police

A man who was bundled into a van and abducted in Manchester has been found, police have said.

The victim was forced into a Mercedes-Benz Vito van in Swanage Avenue, Wythenshawe, on Saturday.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Shetonfield Road 25 minutes later.

Greater Manchester Police said the victim was receiving medical treatment for a leg injury. Two men, aged 44 and 46, held on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, have been bailed.

The van used in the abduction has an image of a sports car across the front and rear doors.

Det Insp Chris Maddocks, of GMP said he believed the incident was "isolated with no wider risk to the community".