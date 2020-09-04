Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Shaw Road, Stockport in the early hours of Sunday

Six people were hospitalised after taking what is believed to be LSD at a house party, the deputy mayor of Greater Manchester has said.

Baroness Beverley Hughes said three were put on ventilators, but police said their condition is not thought to be to be life-threatening.

Police had been called to Shaw Road, Stockport in the early hours of Sunday.

A man, aged 22, was arrested for possession with intent to supply and has been released under investigation.

A woman, aged 22, was arrested for possession of cocaine and was released following a caution.

Ms Hughes made the comments at a press conference about local lockdowns.

