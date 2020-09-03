Image caption Existing trials in Southampton and Hampshire are to be expanded

A community-wide trial of rapid, saliva-based tests for coronavirus has been launched in Salford.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced £500m of funding to support mass trials of a 20-minute test.

The trial will also assess whether there are any benefits to repeated population testing.

Mr Hancock said testing was a "vital line of defence" in combating the virus. Existing trials in Southampton and Hampshire will also be expanded.

'fast and accurate'

"Over the past six months we have built one of the biggest testing systems in the world," Mr Hancock said.

"We need to use every new innovation at our disposal to expand the use of testing, and build the mass testing capability that can help suppress the virus.

"We are backing innovative new tests that are fast, accurate and easier to use [that] will maximise the impact and scale of testing, helping us to get back to a more normal way of life."

Salford City Council and other local partners will be involved in the saliva-based testing, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Selected participants will be invited for a weekly test in the pilot, with up to 250 tests conducted a day.

It will start in high footfall areas such as retail areas, public services, transport and faith spaces.

The test aims to identify positive cases early on, including asymptomatic patients or those with minor symptoms, so that people can self-isolate promptly.

It will also indicate how regular repeat community testing could be scaled up across the country.

Earlier detection

In Southampton, the second phase of a no-swab saliva test pilot is due to begin this week with a weekly testing model trialled of more than 2,100 pupils and staff across four schools, as well as students and staff at the University of Southampton which is leading the project in partnership with Southampton City Council and the NHS.

The DHSC said the pilot of a rapid 20-minute coronavirus test in Hampshire would be expanded "to further explore... mobile testing in different settings".

The investment will also be used to extend capacity for existing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chair of the National Institute for Health Protection said: "New testing technologies and methods are vital to keep the system evolving and improving, especially as we assess how routine testing could help pick up cases of the virus earlier."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk