Manchester's shop and office windows are to host an autumn art trail aimed at reconnecting "residents with places and spaces in the city centre again".

Charlie Langhorne, co-founder of organisers Wild In Art, said 50 Windows of Creativity will help people "rediscover the city in a safe and socially distanced way".

The trail will exclusively feature artists with a Greater Manchester link.

Artist Liam Hopkins said he hoped it would "lift the city's spirits".

Hopkins, who is known professionally as Lazerian, is one of three contributors announced at the scheme's launch, alongside Wellcome Trust prize winner Benji Reid and mixed media landscape artist Sarah Connell.

He said he felt it would "bring together the whole community by celebrating our creativity".

"This project is a great opportunity to lift the city's spirits after such a trying time over the past few months."

Manchester City Council's executive member for skills, culture and leisure Luthfur Rahman said it was part of "a huge amount of work" which had gone into "helping Manchester recover economically" from the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Culture is the beating heart and soul of this city and as a council, we are proud to champion this sector."

He added that the art trail would "allow people to engage with and enjoy culture after months of lockdown where our favourite venues... have been off limits for many".

A Wild In Art spokeswoman said all the pieces displayed would also be available to buy directly from the artists involved, giving a "much-needed boost to the city's creative community".

A selection will also be auctioned in support of the Lord Mayor of Manchester Charity Appeal Trust.

