A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in her own home.

Hyacinth Morris, 67, was pronounced dead at the property in Westminster Street, Levenshulme on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police said.

Her body was discovered after police were called to "a concern for welfare" at about 20:30 BST, a spokesman said.

Leroy Panton, 40, of Westminster Street, Levenshulme, was due to appear before before Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.

