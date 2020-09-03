Image copyright Reuters

Parts of Greater Manchester are to remain under lockdown restrictions after the government announced a change in policy on Wednesday.

Bolton and Trafford boroughs were due to have measures eased but, after "a significant change" in infection rates, the government decided against relaxing restrictions.

The situation was derided as "complete chaos" by the region's mayor Andy Burnham.

What do people who live and work in the boroughs think?

Carrie Collison, 37, is an aesthetics practitioner who provides a range of beauty treatments in Bolton.

She was preparing to reopen her business for the third time when her plans were scuppered.

"It's disgusting how we've been treated, it is so stressful," she said.

Image copyright Carrie Collison Image caption Carrie Collison said she is losing clients due to "last minute decisions"

"Some of my clients have said they will go and get treatments from uninsured people because I cannot open and that's not safe," she said.

"Why are barbers open but the beauty industry remains closed?"

Beauty salon manager, Naghmana Choudhri, had been preparing to welcome clients back in Trafford.

Image caption Naghmana Choudhri has already lost almost 70% of trade during the pandemic

"I found out through the BBC - I didn't know we were back in lockdown.

"I felt confused and it didn't click straight away.

"It has been about 60% to 70% trade we have lost," she told BBC North West Tonight.

Shannon Rimmer, 23, a student who lives in Bolton said the continuation of the restrictions was "totally unfair".

"I totally understand why they have had to reintroduce this lockdown within Bolton because Covid-19 cases are rising.

"But I don't think the government fully understand how it's affecting people's livelihoods.

Image copyright Shannon Rimmer Image caption Shannon Rimmer said the decision is "bringing the residents a lot of upset and confusion"

"Yesterday morning one of my closest friends was happy because she could now open her beauty salon again, only then to be told by afternoon she'd have to again close.

"It is bringing the residents a lot of upset and confusion," she added.

Catalina Sastre, 50, owns the Party and Play Funhouse, a soft play centre in Bolton.

Ms Sastre said she had spent thousands of pounds in preparation for opening to the public.

Image copyright Catalina Sastre Image caption Catalina Sastre is relying on her savings because she cannot reopen

"It feels like I'm on a rollercoaster.

"I'm now surviving off my savings and I don't know how long I can hold out for.

"We need answers... We have been utterly forgotten about."

