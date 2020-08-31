Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The victim was bundled into this van which was later found abandoned

A man is still missing after being bundled into a van in an abduction in Manchester.

The victim was forced into a Mercedes-Benz Vito van on Swanage Avenue, Wythenshawe, at 12:35 BST on Saturday.

The vehicle, which has an image of a sports car across the front and rear doors, was found abandoned in Shetonfield Road 25 minutes later.

Two men aged 44 and 46 have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.

Greater Manchester Police said they were concerned for the missing man's welfare and appealed for witnesses who may have seen the abduction or the van, which has the number plate WP08 VAH.

Det Sgt Mark Hodgson said: "If anyone recognises the van in this photo or has any information at all that could help us to locate the victim, please get in touch with police as a matter of urgency."

"Although we have two men in custody, our investigation is still very much ongoing and the victim's safety is our number one priority.

"Any information at all, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove essential in assisting our investigation."